CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kids Notice: Changes to ABC7's children's programming due to sports coverage
WLS Channel 7.1 Saturday children's programs are preempted this fall and winter due to sports coverage, so all children's programming which normally airs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will air on Sundays following the below schedule:
Regularly scheduled programs:
Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin
September
9/4 at 11:30a
9/11 at 11:30a
9/18 at 11:30a
9/25 at 11:30a
October
10/2 at 11:30a
10/9 at 11:30a
10/16 at 11:30a
10/23 at 11:30a
10/30 at 11:30a
November
11/6 at 11:30a
11/13 at 11:30a
11/20 at 11:30a
11/27 at 11:30a
December
12/4 at 11:30a
12/11 at 11:30a
12/18 at 11:30a
Sat 12/24 at 12:30p
Oh Baby! #1
September
9/4 at 12:00p
9/11 at 12:00p
9/18 at 12:00p
9/25 at 12:00p
October
10/2 at 11:30a
10/2 at 1:30p
10/16 at 12:00p
10/23 at 12:00p
10/30 at 12:00p
November
11/6 at 12:00p
11/13 at 12:00p
11/20 at 12:00p
11/27 at 4:30p
December
12/4 at 4:30p
Sat 12/10 at 4:30p
Sat 12/24 at 11:00a
Sat 12/24 at 12:00p
Non-regularly Scheduled 7.1 Programs:
Hearts of Heroes #1
8/28-12/25/22
Free Enterprise
8/28-9/25/22
Vets for Pets
10/2-12/25/22
WLS Localish Channel 7.2 Regularly Scheduled Saturday children's programming airs 8 a.m.-9 a.m.:
Outback Adventures with Tim Faulkner will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8-8:30 a.m. through Sept. 25, 2022.
Free Enterprise will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8-8:30 a.m. effective Oct. 2 through Dec. 25, 2022.
Oh Baby! #2 will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:30-9 a.m. through Sept. 25, 2022.
Hearts of Heroes #2 will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:30-9 a.m. effective Oct. 2 through Dec. 25, 2022.