Kids Notice: Changes to ABC7's children's programming due to sports coverage

WLS Channel 7.1 Saturday children's programs are preempted this fall and winter due to sports coverage, so all children's programming which normally airs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will air on Sundays following the below schedule:

Regularly scheduled programs:

Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin

September

9/4 at 11:30a

9/11 at 11:30a

9/18 at 11:30a

9/25 at 11:30a

October

10/2 at 11:30a

10/9 at 11:30a

10/16 at 11:30a

10/23 at 11:30a

10/30 at 11:30a

November

11/6 at 11:30a

11/13 at 11:30a

11/20 at 11:30a

11/27 at 11:30a

December

12/4 at 11:30a

12/11 at 11:30a

12/18 at 11:30a

Sat 12/24 at 12:30p

Oh Baby! #1

September

9/4 at 12:00p

9/11 at 12:00p

9/18 at 12:00p

9/25 at 12:00p

October

10/2 at 11:30a

10/2 at 1:30p

10/16 at 12:00p

10/23 at 12:00p

10/30 at 12:00p

November

11/6 at 12:00p

11/13 at 12:00p

11/20 at 12:00p

11/27 at 4:30p

December

12/4 at 4:30p

Sat 12/10 at 4:30p

Sat 12/24 at 11:00a

Sat 12/24 at 12:00p

Non-regularly Scheduled 7.1 Programs:

Hearts of Heroes #1

8/28-12/25/22

Free Enterprise

8/28-9/25/22

Vets for Pets

10/2-12/25/22

WLS Localish Channel 7.2 Regularly Scheduled Saturday children's programming airs 8 a.m.-9 a.m.:

Outback Adventures with Tim Faulkner will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8-8:30 a.m. through Sept. 25, 2022.

Free Enterprise will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8-8:30 a.m. effective Oct. 2 through Dec. 25, 2022.

Oh Baby! #2 will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:30-9 a.m. through Sept. 25, 2022.

Hearts of Heroes #2 will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:30-9 a.m. effective Oct. 2 through Dec. 25, 2022.