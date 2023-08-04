WATCH LIVE

Illinois abortion law: Federal judge halts law targeting crisis pregnancy centers; Pritzker responds

Pritzker said crisis pregnancy centers placed next to abortion clinics in effort to spread misinformation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 4, 2023 4:53PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker is firing back Friday morning after a federal judge halted a new state law that bans crisis pregnancy centers from using misinformation, or deceptive practices, to interfere with abortion services.

Pritzker signed that law last week, and insists it is constitutional.

"Remember what they're doing? They're putting their crisis pregnancy centers next-door to abortion rights centers, and they're directing people to go in their front door, or telling them things that aren't true often, and when that's the case, they ought to be held liable," Pritzker said on CNN.

The Thomas More Society filed for this preliminary injunction.

Its executive vice president said "free speech won in the land of Lincoln" and "pro-life advocates across Illinois can breathe a sigh of relief."

