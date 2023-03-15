Gov. JB Pritzker among 14 governors calling on pharmacies to preserve abortion pill access

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he was assured that Walgreens will continue dispensing abortion pills where it can legally do so.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is one of 14 democratic governors asking pharmacies to preserve access to abortion pills.

This came after Walgreens announced it would not distribute the medication in states where attorneys general threatened legal action.

SEE ALSO | 3 Texas women being sued by friend's ex-husband for allegedly helping her get abortion pills

"I've spoken with Walgreens executives and expressed my deep disappointment at their announced policy, and I've urged them to rethink this decision that will severely limit access to essential healthcare for thousands of women," Pritzker said. "I'm calling on all major pharmacies to resist the political grandstanding of certain state attorneys general and preserve this right wherever reproductive choice is still allowed - which will always be the case in Illinois while I am governor."

Governors from California, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin joined Pritzker in sending the letter to executives at CVS, Walmart, Rite-Aid, Safeway, Health Mart, Kroger, Costco and Target.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.