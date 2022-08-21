30% of surveyed students would consider switching schools because of lack of abortion access

President Biden signed an executive order that would allow Medicaid to pay for abortion services for people traveling out of state for procedures.

States with the most restrictive abortion policies may have trouble recruiting students to their universities.

The video featured is from a previous report.

A new survey of 1,000 rising college sophomores says 30% would consider switching schools because of lack of abortion access.

RELATED: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, transforming abortion rights in US

The survey, which was not gender-specific, found that 80% of college students thought abortion should be legal, CNN reported.

Around 10 states have banned abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest. That means students could find leading universities in states like Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin, Louisiana and Texas less attractive.

RELATED: Do period-tracking apps keep data safe? Researchers release new privacy warning

Business leaders in red states have also become concerned about a potential "brain drain," as skilled professionals look elsewhere for employment.

READ MORE: Abortions