Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, transforming abortion rights in US: LIVE COVERAGE

Supreme Court rulings released: LIVE

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

Following the historic leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion, the nation awaits a final decision on a case that results in the overturning of Roe v. Wade and dramatically changing the landscape for abortion rights in America.

The draft opinion, which is not the final ruling, was published by Politico on May 2 -- and later confirmed by the court to be authentic. Politico later reported that the Feb. 10 draft was still the only one circulated among the group and that none of the conservative justices have changed their vote in the wake of the bombshell leak.

A final decision in the case, which involved a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, is expected to be handed down by the end of June or early July.

Protests became a near-daily occurrence since the document became public, with demonstrations extending to the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. A nationwide day of protest was held on May 14 featuring hundreds of "Bans Off Our Bodies" events organized by abortion-rights groups.
