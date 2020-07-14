East Garfield Park apartment dwellers wait months for fix after AC goes out

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents in a West Side apartment complex said they've been waiting months for their building's air conditioning unit to be fixed as the temperatures in Chicago climbed.Residents said they've practically begged management to fix their air conditioning, or at least provide window units. When that didn't happen, they called the I-Team.Nequrna Boykin said her cooling system went out in March, but she never expected to wait until July for a fix."I'm an asthmatic and my son is an asthmatic and we're living in a house with no air," she said.She's among several residents at the East Garfield Park complex who said they feel neglected and have been without air for months."It's just sad, man. You have to wake up and take showers in order to keep yourself cool. It's just unacceptable," said Deandre Sangster, resident. "We're hot. They have to do something."The ABC7 I-Team reached out to East Lake Management, the property's company, and the president responded, confirming they were aware that more than 30 units didn't have working air conditioners.She said with the recent heat wave and the COVID-19 pandemic, there were challenges scheduling repairs.The president added, "The firm will be installing individual air conditioner units in all apartments that do not current have air. These installations will be complete today."It's a huge relief to residents like Boykin.All of the residents the I-Team spoke to, as well as others who were waiting, have received window units. They said they're thankful to finally have some air, and hope their actual air conditioning system will be repaired soon.