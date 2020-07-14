Money Fix

East Garfield Park apartment dwellers wait months for fix after AC goes out

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents in a West Side apartment complex said they've been waiting months for their building's air conditioning unit to be fixed as the temperatures in Chicago climbed.

Residents said they've practically begged management to fix their air conditioning, or at least provide window units. When that didn't happen, they called the I-Team.

Nequrna Boykin said her cooling system went out in March, but she never expected to wait until July for a fix.

"I'm an asthmatic and my son is an asthmatic and we're living in a house with no air," she said.

She's among several residents at the East Garfield Park complex who said they feel neglected and have been without air for months.

"It's just sad, man. You have to wake up and take showers in order to keep yourself cool. It's just unacceptable," said Deandre Sangster, resident. "We're hot. They have to do something."

The ABC7 I-Team reached out to East Lake Management, the property's company, and the president responded, confirming they were aware that more than 30 units didn't have working air conditioners.

She said with the recent heat wave and the COVID-19 pandemic, there were challenges scheduling repairs.

The president added, "The firm will be installing individual air conditioner units in all apartments that do not current have air. These installations will be complete today."

It's a huge relief to residents like Boykin.

All of the residents the I-Team spoke to, as well as others who were waiting, have received window units. They said they're thankful to finally have some air, and hope their actual air conditioning system will be repaired soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoeast garfield parkair conditionerheatmoney fixi teamconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONEY FIX
Mobile bank apps can be vulnerable to thieves, hackers
Chicago-area businesses ask customers to sign COVID-19 disclosures, waivers before entry
Pandemic highlights importance of making a will
IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 states added to Chicago travel quarantine order
IL reports 707 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago bishop contracts COVID-19 after family visit
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Justice Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection
HHS Secretary optimistic about COVID-19 vaccine during Chicago visit
Whiting beach to close indefinitely due to overcrowding
Show More
Shaquille O'Neal stops to help stranded driver: VIDEO
President Trump compares Chicago to 'war zone' after violent weekend
Chicago area opioid overdose deaths spike due to COVID-19 pandemic
3 in custody after crash, armed robbery on Lake Shore Drive
Chicago bar shut down for violating social distancing rules
More TOP STORIES News