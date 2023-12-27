Police, fire and EMS simulate active shooter situation at Lyons school

As part of active shooter training, police, fire, EMS and the Cook County sheriff's SWAT team simulated a mass shooting situation at a Lyons school.

As part of active shooter training, police, fire, EMS and the Cook County sheriff's SWAT team simulated a mass shooting situation at a Lyons school.

As part of active shooter training, police, fire, EMS and the Cook County sheriff's SWAT team simulated a mass shooting situation at a Lyons school.

As part of active shooter training, police, fire, EMS and the Cook County sheriff's SWAT team simulated a mass shooting situation at a Lyons school.

LYONS, Ill. (WLS) -- On Wednesday, a suburban police department prepared for a nightmare scenario: an active shooter, inside a school.

The video in the player above is from a drill, and there was no actual emergency.

Police, fire and EMS from six towns and villages worked alongside the Cook County sheriff's SWAT team, taking advantage of the empty schools over Christmas break to simulate an active shooter.

"We always try to be proactive and ahead of the game, and that's the message is that we're being proactive in this, just in case something may happen," said Lyons Mayor Chris Getty.

The exercise kicked off with a simulated radio call. Officers got hands-on training to clear rooms, find a shooter, or in this instance, two shooters, and take them out. Officers learned the hard way to watch their backs.

"We don't stand back anymore and wait for additional units to arrive. If one officer is there, he's going in," said Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion.

The agencies training Wednesday used the same equipment they would in a real situation, including helmets, vest and even long guns.

"To be good with your equipment you have to practice with your equipment, and that's what we do," Herion said.

In 2023 alone, the Gun Violence Archive reported 650 mass shootings across the United States. The archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot.

"We want this as realistic as possible. I say this in the briefing. This is the most realistic event that you're going to be participating in to make sure you're prepared in the event, that something like this is going to happen," Herion said.

It is important training that they hope they never have to use in Lyons.