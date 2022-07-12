By the Hand Club for Kids works to help kids grow in under-resourced Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (WLS) -- By the Hand Club for Kids has been helping kids grow for decades. The faith-based organization has been working in some of Chicago's under-resourced neighborhoods for years.
"We are open all year-round, through the summer, so our kids can have a safe haven to run to," said Akeeysha Rodgers, assistant site director. "If they don't have anywhere to go for the summer, they can come. They can shoot basketball. They can come and talk to us. It's just a place where they feel safe."
Avion Tart has been involved with the organization's after-school programming since first grade. He's a rising ninth-grader now.
"By the Hand has impacted by in various ways by, one, taking me off the streets and keeping me in a safe place where I can learn, develop and build character," said Tart.
