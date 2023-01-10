3-year-old girl with cancer thriving after treatment made possible by blood transfusions

Blakely Douglas was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, but is thriving now thanks to cancer treatments made possible by blood transfusions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blakely Douglas is a thriving 3-year-old girl. But her mom and dad, Brock and Ashley Douglas, say Blakely has been thrown a few curve balls during her relatively short life.

"Two days after her second birthday, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia," her mom said.

The American Cancer Society says ALL is the most common cancer in children. The organization says at least 6,660 new cases were diagnosed in 2022.

WATCH: Blood cancer survivor talks importance of blood donations

"The second they come in and sit down and tell you that your child has cancer, it is earth shattering," her mom said. "You can't even put it into words."

Often times, blood transfusions can set children up for a better treatment outcome.

"It's hard to think about, but without the blood she wouldn't be here today, because she wouldn't have been able to progress to get to the point where she was able to start treatment for leukemia," her mom said.

"She's very strong willed and she has handled this better than any adult," said her father.

Blakely's parents are urging people to give blood, because donations helped Blakely get back to her normal self.

"Seeing that difference when she gets a blood transfusion and seeing her go back to smiling and laughing and playing and wanting to run around the room," her mom said. "It kind of lifts a little bit of weight off your shoulder to see the difference."

Now the 3-year-old can play with her big sister, eat popsicles and color thanks to a little resilience and an extra push from some anonymous blood donors.

"I know it can be terrifying, but it is something so simple and easy to do and donate," her mom said.

"What I see next for her is a healthy and happy life and be a kid again," her dad said.

The two-day Great Chicago Blood Drive event is scheduled for January 11th and 12th at seven Chicago area locations. You can sign up for an appointment here.