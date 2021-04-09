adam toledo

Adam Toledo death: CPD prepares for release of bodycam footage, protesters shut down Gold Coast intersection

By and Barb Markoff
Protesters shut down Gold Coast intersection demanding video of CPD shooting released

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters took to the streets Friday night as the Chicago Police Department began to prepare for the release of police bodycam footage in the shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo by CPD.

WATCH | Vigil held to remember 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police

Adam Toledo wanted to be a police officer, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that the teen had fallen victim to the allure of gangs.



The ABC7 I-Team learned the video is expected to be made public next week, after Toledo's family has an opportunity to view it and approve its release.

A memo regarding security planning, obtained by the I-Team, said a decision could be made Wednesday or Thursday of next week, and that the city is monitoring intelligence and social media for potential unrest related to the release of the video. Officers are being told their days off will be canceled and patrols will be stepped up in anticipation of any possible unrest.

WATCH | Mother demands justice for 13-year-old son killed by police
Adam Toledo, 13, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer in Little Village Monday during what police called an "armed confrontation."



Toledo's family said they expect to view the bodycam footage sometime next week, though they did not announce a specific date. In a statement, attorneys for the family said, "The City of Chicago, the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability have been very cooperative. We wish to correct speculative reports in the media that suggest otherwise."

The statement continued, saying Toledo's funeral was held Friday and expressed thanks from the family for "the outpouring of support and the respect shown for their privacy in this time of mourning."

Toledo was shot by police in the Little Village neighborhood last Monday when officers responded to an alert that multiple gunshots had been fired.

Protesters took over the Gold Coast intersection of Wabash and Chestnut amid a busy Friday night, drawing attention to Toledo's shooting death.

The group gathered on the West Side where they held signs and chanted for passing drivers. They said the Chicago teen's death was unjustified, and they want the facts.

"We are done playing games," said protest organizers Balthazar Enriquez. "We've been asking for the tape for two weeks now."

The protesters then formed a car caravan from the West Side to the Gold Coast. Police are preparing for larger and possibly more unrestful protests

Alderman Ray Lopez recently met with CPD leadership in hopes of avoiding a repeat of the violence that followed George Floyd's death in Minnesota.
