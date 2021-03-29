chicago police department

Fatal police-involved shooting in Little Village leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and another is in custody after a police-involved shooting in the Little Village neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.



The shooting took place after police responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400-block of South Sawyer.



Officers observed two people in a nearby alley. One individual fled on foot, which resulted in an armed confrontation, according to Tom Ahern, Chicago Police Department. This person was shot and killed. A second person was taken into custody.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, according to Ahern.
