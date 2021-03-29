Fatal police-involved shooting in Little Village leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

Police involved shooting following a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400 blk of S. Sawyer @ChicagoCAPS10. Firearm recovered on scene. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/yrx1FgD2UC — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021

Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and another is in custody after a police-involved shooting in the Little Village neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.The shooting took place after police responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400-block of South Sawyer.Officers observed two people in a nearby alley. One individual fled on foot, which resulted in an armed confrontation, according to Tom Ahern, Chicago Police Department. This person was shot and killed. A second person was taken into custody.A firearm was recovered from the scene, according to Ahern.