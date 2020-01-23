Building A Better Chicago: Affordable housing resource guide

Below are links to several of the agencies that were consulted for ABC7 Chicago's series on the challenges of finding and protecting affordable housing.
Also listed are larger agencies that may be helpful to those seeking housing assistance.
Institute For Housing Studies at DePaul:
https://www.housingstudies.org/
Illinois Housing Development Authority
https://www.ihda.org/
Hispanic Housing Development Corporation:
https://www.hispanichousingdevelopment.com/
Interfaith Housing Corporation:
http://www.ihdc.org/
Lawndale Christian Development Corporation:
https://lcdc.net/
Resurrection Project:
https://resurrectionproject.org/
Housing & Urban Development
https://www.hud.gov/
Preservation of Affordable Housing:
https://www.poah.org/
North West Housing Partnership
http://www.nwhp.net/
Chicago Urban League's Housing & Financial Empowerment Center
https://chiul.org/program/housing-and-financial-education-empowerment-center/