Find after Christmas deals using these apps

Expert says consumers can use 'deal stacking' to make most of post Christmas sales
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Best after Christmas deals can be found using these apps

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Post-Christmas shopping can save you money.

Jay Klauminzer is the CEO of Raise, an app that gives you discounts on deals, gift cards and coupons.

Raise can be used for "deal stacking," Klauminzer said, so consumers can get extra discounts.

Slide is an app that lets you earn unlimited 4% cash back instantly when you use it while shopping and buying products.

He's also giving insight on deals in retail to look out for, including holiday decorations, gift sets and items that were heavily stocked and gifted, like electronics and winter clothes.

Klauminzer said retailers start stocking spring clothes as early as January.
