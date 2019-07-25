Age progression image released of King Walker 4 years after he disappeared with aunt Diamond Bynum in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A family in northwest Indiana is not giving up hope that a missing woman and her young nephew will be found.

Diamond Bynum and King Walker disappeared on July 25, 2015.

Bynum, who is developmentally disabled, was 21 years old at the time. Her nephew King was only 2.

Family believe that Bynum may have taken her nephew on a walk and got lost.

Diamond Bynum, 21, (left) and King Walker, 2, (right)



The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has shared an age progressed image of what King would look like now as a 6-year-old.



Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST.
