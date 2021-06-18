Aiden Leos: Couple charged in road-rage shooting death of 6-year-old plead not guilty

By Jessica De Nova
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- The couple accused in the southern California road-rage shooting that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The suspected shooter, 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Wynn Lee, appeared in court in Santa Ana Friday morning.

Eriz, who was previously being held on $2 million, was ordered to remain jailed without bail. Judge Larry Yellin said Eriz's alleged actions during the shooting and after, with prosecutors alleging he wielded a gun at another motorists days later, were "alarming."

Bail for Lee, who is charged as an alleged accessory in the shooting death of the boy, will remain at $500,000, but Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin has asked that Lee undergo a background review ahead of another bail hearing set for next Friday.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27.

According to court documents, Eriz allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at a car on the 55 Freeway in Orange that was being driven by a woman who made a rude gesture toward him on a freeway while he was on his way to work on May 21.

The shot killed Aiden while he sat in a booster seat in the back of his mother's car on his way to kindergarten, prosecutors have said.

Days later, a co-worker told Eriz that authorities were looking for a car similar to the one he used with Lee, who since has been charged with being an accessory after the fact, the court filing said.

Eriz then hid the car in a relative's garage and instead started using a red truck, shaved his beard and began pulling back his hair, prosecutors said in the document.

Days after Aiden was killed, prosecutors said Eriz brandished a gun at another driver on the freeway.

"This brazen act of threatening other commuters with a loaded firearm shows this Court that the Defendant cannot control his emotions and the smallest event can set him into a deathly rage," prosecutor Whitney Bokosky wrote in the filing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
