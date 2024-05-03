6-year-old girl among 3 killed in Ford Heights car crash, authorities say

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people died, including a young girl, after a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday evening in the south suburbs.

Another girl was injured in the crash.

The crash happened around 7:55 p.m. in the 800 block East Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights, the Cook County Sheriff's Department said.

A Chrysler vehicle was driving eastbound on Lincoln highway when it hit a Nissan vehicle, police said.

The male driver of the Chrysler was pronounced at the scene. He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 50-year-old Demetri T. Bell of Merrillville, Indiana.

The female driver of the Nissan and a young female passenger were pronounced dead at local hospitals. The driver was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 26-year-old Kimberly Taylor of Calumet City, Illinois. The young passenger was identified by the Lake County Indiana Coroner's Officer as 6-year-old Kimbella Tolliver of Calumet City. The girl died at a hospital in Dyer, Indiana, which is just over the state border near Ford Heights.

A 4-year-old girl was another passenger inside the Nissan during the crash, police said. She is recovering from injuries at a hospital.

Police from the Cook County Sheriff's Department continue to investigate the crash.

No further information was immediately available.