9 Chicago police officers on leaked Oath Keepers list will not be punished, CPD says

The 9 members of the Chicago Police Department who were on a leaked Oath Keepers list will not be punished, CPD says. The group is anti-government.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department will not punish officers whose names appeared on a leaked list of Oath Keepers, a group known as far-right and anti-government.

Superintendent Larry Snelling said in October that nine officers were under internal investigation for having ties to the Oath Keepers.

He also said that if an investigation found any members of a hate group in the department, they would do everything possible to "remove those members from our ranks."

CPD released a statement Thursday night, saying, "We can confirm the investigation is closed and the allegations were not sustained."

The Oath Keepers played a large role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.