Air quality alerts remain in effect for Chicago area due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

Air quality in Chicago is at unhealthy levels Tuesday as smoke from wildfires in Canada moves through the area, which could cause health issues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area continues to be under an air quality alert Wednesday because of smoke from Canadian wildfires filling the skies.

Chicago's air quality remains in the very unhealthy category, with people encouraged to limit their time outside, even healthy people with no respiratory problems. AirNOw.gov lists Chicago air quality at 225 as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Air Quality Alerts are in effect for the Chicago area and the Rockford area for until midnight Wednesday. Alerts are also in effect in Wisconsin and Indiana.

Many are hoping this smoky air will push its way out of here sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, some people have been grabbing masks to protect themselves.

Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada has created blankets of haze prompting the EPA to issue an air quality alert warning of potentially dangerous health effects.

WATCH: Time-lapse shows hazy skies in Chicago

The global index showing Chicago's air quality was the worst in the world Tuesday.

"Your bronchioles, the tubes that lead down to your lungs are going to be more inflamed. And that's going to make them feel like they're closing off a bit," said Dr. Jordan Moskoff of Stroger Hospital.

Chicago officials warned vulnerable citizens and people with respiratory issues to stay indoors. Meanwhile, some exercising on the lakefront have been wearing masks.

Tracking air quality across the Chicago area

And the Cubs game went on Tuesday night despite the air quality, with many taking measures to protect themselves.

"This is the number one worst air quality in the world," said Cubs fan Lucy Graeve. "I just wanted to take a precaution and save these little ones' lungs. I have three kids and we're all going to try and wear masks."

How to stay safe with dangerous air quality

Those who have to be outside are recommended to mask up, with an N95 mask if possible. With the poor air quality, AirNow.gov recommends people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens to reduce exposure by:

Avoiding strenuous outdoor activities

Keeping outdoor activities short

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them

For everyone, officials recommend people:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don't breathe as hard

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors

Be active outdoors when air quality is better

Chicago respite centers open to help residents without access to safe air

If you do not have access to properly ventilated and safe indoor areas, the city has several respite centers that are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Englewood center at 1140 W. 79th Street

King Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center at 845 W. Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Center at 8650 S. Commercial Drive

Trina Davila Center at 4312 W. North Avenue

Garfield Center at 10 South Kedzie Avenue is open 24 hours a day as a respite center as well, the city said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement on the air quality saying, "The City of Chicago is carefully monitoring and taking precautions as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has categorized our Air Quality Index as "unhealthy" due to Canadian wildfire smoke present in the Chicago region. We recommend children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and individuals who are pregnant avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors.



"For additional precautions, all Chicagoans may also consider wearing masks, limiting their outdoor exposure, moving activities indoors, running air purifiers, and closing windows. As these unsafe conditions continue, the City will continue to provide updates and take swift action to ensure that vulnerable individuals have the resources they need to protect themselves and their families. Anyone who needs immediate medical attention should dial 911.



"This summer, cities across North America have seen unhealthy levels of air quality as a result of wildfire smoke, impacting over 20 million people from New York City, Washington DC, Montreal, and today here in Chicago. As we work to respond to the immediate health concerns in our communities, this concerning episode demonstrates and underscores the harmful impact that the climate crisis is having on our residents, as well as people all over the world.



"We must take drastic action to mitigate these threats and ensure that every Chicagoan in every neighborhood has the resources and protection they need to thrive. Please visit airnow.gov for information on the latest air quality in Chicago."