Air rage: Airline workers share growing concerns at town hall near O'Hare

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10929255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the union representing its flight attendants criticized the airline's "knee-jerk reaction to a short video clip that did not show the full incident," the airline voiced support for its crew.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Airline industry union workers gathered near O'Hare International Airport Wednesday to sharing concerns about the growing threat of "air rage."For months, many of us have watched air rage incidents caught on video. But the airline industry's frontline workers are much closer to the threat, and sometimes, they are the victims."Things are getting worse every single day," said Ivy Gerdes, who works as a customer service lead for an airline.Industry union workers gathered near O'Hare International Airport Wednesday to sharing concerns about the growing threat of passengers going rogue.According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there have been 4,498 unruly passenger incidents this year, with more than 70% mask-related."We are on pace right now to exceed the amount of incidents in 2021 that we've had in airline history," said Scott Pejas, Association of Flight Attendants.Union leaders stress this isn't just a problem for airline workers."That distraction for safety professionals on that plane is an opportunity for a dangerous attack, a dangerous behavior, and then an opportunity for someone whose intent is not for that plane to land safely," said Corliss King, Transport Workers Union of America.Flight attendants, pilots, ramp agents and even terminal baristas were represented at the air rage town hall as the group called for increased federal oversight from the department of justice and the FAA."We cannot have you flying, being banned on one airline, then turning around the next day and buying the ticket on another," Pejas said.Organizers also want the FAA'S current zero-tolerance policy made permanent, meaning no warnings or counseling before regulators recommend fines as high as $37,000.The FAA said it is meeting with unions and others to figure out what more can be done to stop these incidents.