Expert breaks down travel deals as demand for vacation increases

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Airports are beginning to fill up with people again and airfares are going up due to pent-up demand for vacation travel.

Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights and author of "Take More Vacations," said America hit 1.5 million air travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic began about three weeks ago. Since then, that number was hit nine more times.

"The pent-up demand right now is unlike anything we've ever seen seen," Keyes said.

RELATED: Vaccine passports could be used for travel, concerts, sports as life returns to normalcy

According to Keyes, traditional destinations like Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Cancun as well as international location like Iceland and Belize are have seen a significant amount of interest recently.

"If you're hoping to travel this summer and you're hoping to get a cheap flight, my recommendation would be to book that trip sooner rather than later," Keyes said.

Keyes said it would be best to book a trip in the next few weeks. There are still deals left, but Keyes does not see those prices lasting too much longer.
