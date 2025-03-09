Our Chicago: Spring break travel & flying safety

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We've made it through February. Warmer days -- and hopefully more sun -- are just around the corner. Still, you might be looking to get away and take a little spring break.

According to Airlines for America, U.S. airlines expect to carry 173 million passengers during March and April. That's up 4% percent from last year.

On Sunday morning, ABC7 talked about spring break travel with AAA The Auto Club Group Vice President of Travel Debbie Haas.

As for where people are going, Haas says, "No surprise, they're heading to warmth. And that means that Florida is at the top of the list. Places like Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale are super popular. As well as we're seeing Atlanta rise to the top because it is spring in the southeast and that's beautiful and private islands are super popular as short getaways via cruise."

And a private island isn't just for the rich and famous.

"Cruise lines have invested in private islands recently, and it's made it very accessible," Haas said.

As for airfare prices, a more exotic locale may be more affordable.

"The challenge you get into is, if you're going in peak season like Florida on spring break, yes, it's going to be more expensive and domestic flights are up about 7% versus last year. Whereas international flights are only up about 2%. And at the timing of spring break, there are wonderful places to go in Europe that are actually off-peak," Haas said.

January's mid-air collision between a regional aircraft and a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport was the first major commercial plane crash in the U.S. since 2009. Sixty-seven people were killed.

ABC7 spoke with transportation expert Joe Schwieterman, a professor in the School of Public Service at DePaul University, about flying safety.

A short time later, a medical jet crashed in Philadelphia, killing seven people.

And here in Chicago, a close call at Midway involving a Southwest Airlines plane and a private jet.

So, many people may be hesitant to board a plane asking if they are safe in the air.

"The data over the past 15 years is really tremendous," says transportation expert Joe Schwieterman, a professor in the School of Public Service at DePaul University. "We've had an incredible run with no fatalities. Around the world, we think of western Europe, U.S. and Asia-Pacific as kind of the leaders. And, you know, we've averaged about 0.5 accidents per million flights, and some of those incidents are not fatal."

"So, it's a really remarkable record. But I can tell you, people are nervous right now," Schwieterman said.

He says recent crashes and close calls have caused some introspection, whether we're missing something in our air traffic control system. But he says things are safe in the skies.

One issue the airline industry has been dealing with for years is a shortage of air traffic controllers.

"The Biden administration made some progress, but you know, it's just we're always one step behind. There's been a flood of retirements. And now, we're on the cusp of more. Once people leave, like during the pandemic, they don't come back, you know, when workflow is disrupted. And I was encouraged that the Trump Administration announcing they're going to put emphasis on lots of new hires to speed up the process. But I will say, this is taking place when there's a general sense of unease or chaos among all federal workers. So, probably people they know have been laid off. These small things can really affect the morale of the workforce," Schwieterman said.

