A surveillance video of an Airbnb renter taking a flat screen TV from the Atlanta home has gone viral after the owner of the Airbnb posted it to Facebook.
According to Atlanta's WSB-TV, the homeowner said the renter seemed legitimate at first, but over the weekend he left the home in a mess and with a few new items in their hands.
"We took a leap of faith on this young man and tried to allow him to rent our Airbnb with no judgement and, indeed, he ended up unloading us," the homeowner said.
Suspects Brian Williams and two other unidentified men are shown walking out of the home with flat-screen TVs, toiletries, and linens.
Seidon contacted police and reported what he saw, but the men had already fled the scene. Seidon also sent a report to Airbnb, who are also investigating the incident, and has a message for Airbnb hosts:
"Don't be scared to turn down a reservation. It is your home, at the end of the day. It is your property, so definitely screen on your own," the homeowner said.
theft airbnb caught on camera u.s. & world
