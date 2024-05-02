Suspect Xavier Tate, Jr., arrested in Glendale Heights with Officer Huesca's handcuffs: Alderman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The intense manhunt for Xavier Tate, Jr., suspect in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, is over.

Tuesday night, Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force descended on an apartment complex in Glendale Heights and arrested the man who they say killed Officer Huesca during a carjacking on April 21.

WATCH: The moment Xavier Tate, Jr. is taken into custody in Glendale Heights

Video shows Xavier Tate, Jr., the suspect in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, being taken into custody in west suburban Glendale Heights on Wednesday.

Tate was surrounded by law enforcement as they walked him down a flight of stairs, with the moment captured by a neighbor's cell phone camera.

According to Chicago Alderman Brian Hopkins and multiple police sources, the handcuffs restraining Tate's wrists behind his back were the department-issued handcuffs belonging to Officer Huesca.

People who live in this complex watched investigators swarm in; others were warned to stay away.

"I was actually warned by my sister," neighbor Yusili Hernandez said. "She also lives across the street from all of this. She told me don't come home at all. Wherever you are, don't come home. There's helicopters, police everywhere."

READ MORE: Relative of suspect in Officer Luis Huesca's murder tried to dispose of service weapon, prosecutors say

The multi-agency arrest marks the end of a ten-day manhunt.

Just a day after Officer Huesca's murder, Chicago police began circulating this surveillance video of a suspect inside multiple convenience stores and walking down sidewalks in Gage Park in the hours before and just after Huesca was gunned down.

Then last Friday, a Cook County judge signed an arrest warrant charging Tate with Officer Huesca's murder.

On the same day the judge signed that warrant, investigators arrested his relative, Caschaus Tate at a home in Chicago's Morgan park neighborhood.

Prosecutors said police showed up looking for Xavier Tate Jr, and as they searched the home, police say Caschaus Tate tossed a gun over the fence. That gun, they say, belonged to Officer Huesca.

Additional court documents show Tate, Jr. was arrested on March 6 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing in Olympia Fields. He was supposed to be in court for that charge last Wednesday in Markham, but he did not show up for that appearance.

