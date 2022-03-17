recall

Airborne gummies recall issued after reports of caps popping off bottles, hitting people

Airborne immune support gummies provide vitamin C, other minerals
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Recall on Airborne gummies issued over cap problems

CHICAGO -- Millions of bottles of Airborne gummies are being recalled due to an issue with their containers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the recall notice on its website Wednesday, CNN reported.

It says the company behind Airborne has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off of bottles.

Eighteen reported minor injuries.

One reported an eye injury requiring medical attention.

RELATED: Fitbit recalls 1 million smartwatches over burn hazards

Because of this, Reckitt, or RB Health, is pulling more than 3 million Airborne gummies bottles off of the shelves.

The recall affects select 63- and 75-count bottles in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The gummies were sold at several retailers and online from May 2020 through February 2022.

Visit www.schiffvitamins.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsvitaminsrecallu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer product safety commission
RECALL
Trader Joe's recalls chicken salad for possible plastic in dressing
Fitbit recalls 1M smartwatches over burn hazards
Baby formula recall impacts families ahead of Rare Disease Day
More baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands
TOP STORIES
Willie Wilson gas giveaway: Free fill-ups available in Chicago
Jussie Smollett released from jail; appeal still pending
Merri Dee, Chicago TV legend who survived kidnapping, dead at 85
Ex-Cook Co. judge among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
NC gas station lowers price to $2.25 a gallon to help community
Show More
Chicago mob movie 'The Outfit' written, directed by Graham Moore
Chicago City Council special meeting on natural immunity canceled
Chicago Weather: Mild with possible showers Thursday
Should Daylight Saving Time be permanent?
Car found in Evanston amid search for missing woman
More TOP STORIES News