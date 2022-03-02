recall

Fitbit recalls 1 million smartwatches over burn hazards

The recall impacts the company's Ionic smartwatches.
By Amanda Maile
Fitbit is recalling approximately 1 million smartwatches after 78 reports of burn injuries -- including two reports of third-degree burns.

The recall impacts the company's Ionic smartwatches, which were sold across the United States.

The lithium-ion battery in the smartwatch can overheat, posing a burn hazard, according to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the United States of the battery in the watch overheating, with 78 reports of burn injuries in the U.S., the CPSC said. This includes two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled watches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299 and receive a discount code for select Fitbit products, according to the CPSC, which said the company is voluntarily recalling the devices.

The devices were sold from September 2017 through December 2021 at various U.S. retailers. The company stopped production of the smartwatches in 2020, the CPSC said.
