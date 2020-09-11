AJ Freund murder: 2 former DCFS employees who oversaw Crystal Lake boy's case charged with child endangerment

Carlos Acosta, 54, and Andrew Polovin, 48, oversaw the 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy's case before he was found dead last year.
AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old son
RELATED: AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old son
Both Acosta and Polovin have been charged with felony child endangerment and reckless conduct.
Freund's parents were charged in the boy's death. Last July, his mother JoAnn Cunninghan pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
RELATED: Crystal Lake home of murdered boy demolished
DCFS declined to comment on the charges against their former employees.