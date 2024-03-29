WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'Aladdin' the musical celebrates 10-year anniversary on Broadway

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, March 29, 2024 4:05AM
'Aladdin' celebrates 10th anniversary on Broadway
The cast of the Broadway adaptation of 'Aladdin' celebrated 10 years on the Great White Way.

NEW YORK CITY -- It was a big night on Broadway on Thursday.

'Aladdin' the musical is celebrating its 10th anniversary on the Great White Way.

The red carpet was full with people helping mark the milestone, and there was a celebratory performance.

In those 10 years, the production has played over 3,500 performances, welcomed nearly 6 million guests to the New Amsterdam Theater and flown over 115 miles on the iconic magic carpet ride.

there are currently 11 productions of Aladdin around the world.

Disney is the parent company of ABC OTV stations.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW