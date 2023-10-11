City workers spot rare albino squirrel at Arkansas cemetery

ARKANSAS -- In Arkansas, city workers got to experience a unique wildlife encounter Tuesday morning

A rare albino squirrel was spotted in a cemetery which took everyone's attention.

Terry Harris was cutting the grass at a city cemetery in Jonesboro, when he looked up into the tree and noticed something he had never seen before.

"Well, when I actually seen it, it honestly looked like a rat," Harris said.

Harris said this was a sight like no other which he was happy to take in.

"Out of my 38-years of living it was one of the most awesome things I have seen in my life man," Harris said.

Others who were around, shared Harris' excitement and captured the squirrel on their phones.

"I see the tail of it, got the red eyes indicating that it was albino, and it was one of the most beautiful things you have ever seen in your life, I'm so serious man," Harris said.

According to A-Z animals, scientists estimate that one in every 100-thousand squirrels born are albino, making for just over twenty of them in the United States.

Harris said they work in cemeteries all the time and had never seen anything like this.