Alder Planetarium solar eclipse celebrations include free outdoor event, eclipse glasses giveaway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Adler Planetarium is hosting events, special exhibits and more to celebrate the 2024 solar eclipse that will be viewable in Illinois and above the city on Monday, April 8.

Illinois is in the path of totality for what is being called the Great North American Eclipse, with Chicago set to see 94% totality.

To mark the momentous occasion, the Adler Planetarium is hosting a free Eclipse Encounter '24 event on Monday. The event includes activities outside the planetarium like safe solar viewing through the telescopes on Telescope Terrace, telescopes for solar projection and eclipse photography and photo opportunities with Big Solar Eclipse glasses. The planetarium will also give away free solar viewers while supplies last.

Though the event is weather dependent, it is also free and no tickets are required.

You can also purchase an entry ticket for the planetarium and museum, where you can see the temporary exhibit "Chasing Eclipses" and learn about how eclipses are predicted. You can also buy eclipse merchandise at the planetarium's Space Shop.

The partial solar eclipse will be viewable from 12:51 p.m. to 3:22 p.m. CT, the planetarium said, with maximum coverage in Chicago at 2:07 p.m.

For more information on what the Adler has to offer on eclipse day, click here.

