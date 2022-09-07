21st Ward Alderman Howard Brookins to retire from City Council at end of term

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman Howard Brookins Jr. announced Wednesday he will retire from the City Council at the end of his term.

The 21st alderman joins a growing list of City Council members who won't be running for re-election.

"For the 19 years that I have served alderman of the 21st ward, I have walked in the footsteps of my father and I took pride in modeling servant leadership for our beautiful communities," said Alderman Brookins. "I am thankful for having the trust of my community as we worked together to provide greater economic opportunity and prosperity for our people."

Other aldermen not running for re-election include Susan Sadlowski Garza, Tom Tunney, James Cappleman, Harry Osterman and Leslie Hairston. Alderman Michelle Smith retired last month.

Three other aldermen, Raymond Lopez, Sophia King and Roderick Sawyer, are choosing to run for mayor.