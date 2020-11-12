CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alex Trebek, the beloved host of "Jeopardy!," died on November 8 after an open and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 80.
Trebek died early in the morning at his home with, with family and friends surrounding him, "Jeopardy!" studio Sony said in a statement.
For nearly four decades, with style and a sense of humor, he was the man with all the answers who asked for questions and earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most game show episodes hosted by the same person.
In 1999, "Jeopardy!" came to Chicago for a college championship tournament. ABC7 followed along through the tryouts and competition, got a behind the scenes glimpse of how the show came together, spoke to loyal fans of the program and ABC7's Janet Davies even sat down with Alex himself for a one-on-one interview.
In honor of Trebek's esteemed career and important place in our living rooms, we've brought "Behind the Scenes: Jeopardy! College Championship Chicago" out of the archives for his fans to enjoy.
Behind the Scenes: Jeopardy! College Championship Chicago special, 1999 interview with Alex Trebek
