American teen killed in Swiss avalanche ID'd as Naperville Central High School student: swim coach

The American teen killed in a Swiss avalanche has been ID'd as Naperville Central High School student Alexsas Beiga, his swim coach said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An American teenager who died in an avalanche in Switzerland earlier this week was a student at Naperville Central High School, his swim coach said Wednesday.

The avalanche happened Monday near the Swiss resort of Zermatt.

Three skiers died; another was seriously hurt.

Alexsas Beiga's swim coach confirmed he was one of the people who died.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support his family, and had already raised over $37,000 as of Wednesday evening.

The avalanche occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.