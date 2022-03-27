pet adoption

Shelter Shiver: Animal lovers brave chilly Lake Michigan to help raise funds for new rescue facility

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago animal lovers took a splash into a chilly Lake Michigan Sunday at North Avenue Beach, braving the cold temperatures for a heartwarming cause.

The sun might have been out, but the water was still a chilling 34 degrees.

"We've jumped in worst. Our worst year was -18, so this feels good compared to that, but the wind is brutal," said Kristen Gerali, founder of Alive Rescue.

For its 13th year, the organization "Alive Rescue" hosted its Shelter Shiver.

"I have been here each time, in the same costume each time," said participant Annie Torres.

The goal of the Shelter Shiver is to raise $50,000 to help towards medical care for animals and a brand new shelter.

"We are foster home-based in Chicago, and then we are opening up a 48,000 square foot shelter in Salem, Wisconsin, just over border this summer," Gerali said.

Alive Rescue is planning to open a 48,000 square foot shelter in Salem, Wisconsin.



It's all to help give animals a temporary home as they wait for their forever family.

"If anyone is interested, please join us next year. There's still time to donate to all our pages," Torres said.
