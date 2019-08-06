Allegations that boy, 8, was duct-taped to pole near Stingray Bay Aquatic Center in Huntley are unfounded, police say

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police said allegations that an 8-year-old boy was duct-taped to a pole and had his candy stolen by two teenagers near Stingray Bay Aquatic Center in Huntley Monday are unfounded.The boy's mother told police that her two sons, ages 6 and 8, were using outdoor fitness equipment in a park area next to Stingray Bay when they were approached by two teenagers riding bicycles. The mother said one of the teens grabbed the 8-year-old's wrist, took his candy and duct-taped his wrist to a pole.Police said they re-interviewed the victims Tuesday afternoon, as well as interviewing other witnesses and available video. When police asked the boys to corroborate some information, they said the boys recanted their story and told officers they were playing a game.Police said due to the ages of the children, no criminal charges will be filed and any discipline will be handled by their parents.