Allegations that boy, 8, was duct-taped to pole near Stingray Bay Aquatic Center in Huntley are unfounded, police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police said allegations that an 8-year-old boy was duct-taped to a pole and had his candy stolen by two teenagers near Stingray Bay Aquatic Center in Huntley Monday are unfounded.

The boy's mother told police that her two sons, ages 6 and 8, were using outdoor fitness equipment in a park area next to Stingray Bay when they were approached by two teenagers riding bicycles. The mother said one of the teens grabbed the 8-year-old's wrist, took his candy and duct-taped his wrist to a pole.

Police said they re-interviewed the victims Tuesday afternoon, as well as interviewing other witnesses and available video. When police asked the boys to corroborate some information, they said the boys recanted their story and told officers they were playing a game.

Police said due to the ages of the children, no criminal charges will be filed and any discipline will be handled by their parents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntleyrobberycandy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parking garage partially collapses underneath fire engine in South Shore
Police find alligator, guns, drugs in Albany Park raid
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
After violent weekend, Chicago hosts National Night Out events
Couple's purchase of stolen car at dealership leads authorities to title washing ring
Suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman return to court
Show More
Westlake Hospital files bankruptcy
Artist dreams up 'A New Yorker's Guide to Chicago'
Wine spills onto Bishop Ford after 2 semis crash
Mom caring for son with cancer gets spiteful letter about yard
VIDEO: Pet sitter hired via app throws couple's puppy to ground
More TOP STORIES News