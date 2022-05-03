What are differences between spring allergies and COVID?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring and fall go hand in hand with allergies in the Chicago area.Many are sneezing, maybe have itchy eyes or a cough. The symptoms can often look similar to COVID.Dr. Alin Abraham, an internal medicine physician at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about differences between spring allergies and COVID and if allergies can cause a fever.Dr. Abraham also talked about if children can get spring allergies and also explained when it is a good time to contact a doctor with allergies and what the usual solution is.