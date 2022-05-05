climate change

Pollen season continues to get longer and more intense as result of climate change, study finds

EMBED <>More Videos

Study: Climate change making pollen season longer and more intense

Can't stop sneezing? It turns out there's more pollen in the air compared to 30 years ago and climate change may now be making it worse.

According to a recent study co-authored by Allison Steiner, pollen season is going to get longer and even more intense as a result of climate change.

Previously published research revealed pollen season in North America lengthened by 20 days from 1990 to 2018.

Scientists also found a 21% increase in pollen concentrations.

Allergists are also seeing an uptick in new patients.

"People complain about symptoms being more intense than ever," said Dr. Neeta Ogden of American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. "One of the biggest things that allergists see now are people who are in their 30s and 40s and 50s and are first-time allergy sufferers."

To protect yourself from severe symptoms, allergists suggest checking the air quality index everyday in your area and keep any allergy medication handy in case you need it.

RELATED: Is it just allergies or symptoms of COVID-19? Local doctor calls it a 'diagnostic dilemma'
EMBED More News Videos

The strong winds that buffeted Southern California this week have triggered allergy symptoms for many and raised concerns that the wheezing and sneezing may be symptoms of COVID-19.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspollenallergiesu.s. & worldstudyresearchclimate change
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Our America: Green Guardians | Full episode
How attainable are CA's zero-emission transportation goals?
Here's how climate change can impact trees
Chicago tree canopy badly needs improvement
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot picks River West site for Chicago casino
Boeing is moving its headquarters out of Chicago
Father charged with murder after teen found dead in Tinley Park home
1 arrested after jumping out of moving plane at O'Hare
Heard accuses Depp of violent sex assault with liquor bottle
IDPH didn't respond fast enough to outbreak at veterans home: audit
Chicago crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive injures 4 women, child
Show More
Person questioned after bicyclist killed in NW Side hit-and-run
Inside the space hotel set to open in 2025
Benedict Wong calls role in Doctor Strange movies a dream come true
Photos released of cars wanted in girl's murder near CSU
Chicago Weather: Showers and chilly
More TOP STORIES News