Volunteers to clean up Chicago beaches to commemorate Earth Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Alliance for the Great Lakes kicks off a weekend of beach cleanups.

This is the 20th year for the Adopt-A-Beach Event. Volunteers remove tens of thousands of pounds of litter from Great Lakes Shorelines.

The event kicks off Friday at six Chicago beaches.

9 a.m. Loyola Beach

9 a.m. Montrose dog Beach

1 p.m. 35th Street Beach

1 p.m. North Avenue Beach

1 p.m. Oak Street Beach

4 p.m. 12th Street Beach

Earth Day is Saturday.