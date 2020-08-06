Virtual ALS Walk for Life will be held Sept. 26, hosted by The Les Turner ALS Foundation

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Les Turner ALS Foundation will host the virtual ALS Walk for Life on Sept. 26.Traditionally, participants have gathered at Soldier Field in Chicago for this celebratory event, which has become one of the largest ALS gatherings in the country. As a virtual event this year, people are encouraged to honor their loved ones affected by ALS by walking a 2-mile course at a location they choose and on their own time.At 11 a.m. on event day, emcees Phil Schwarz of ABC 7 Chicago and Melissa McGurren from "Eric in the Morning Show" on 101.9 THE MIX, along with special guests, will join together for a Facebook Live event.Participants fundraise and walk as teams in honor or memory of a loved one with ALS. Since its inception in 2002, the ALS Walk for Life has raised over $13 million for the Les Turner ALS Foundation. These funds enable the foundation to offer the most comprehensive care to people living with ALS while providing hope through research at the Les Turner ALS Center at Northwestern Medicine, according to event organizers."While we are disappointed we are unable to gather our ALS family in-person this year, we are excited to offer people the chance to participate virtually in the ALS Walk for Life and uphold some of their team traditions, just in new ways," said Andrea Pauls Backman, CEO of the Les Turner ALS Foundation. "We may have shifted our event plans due to circumstances, but our inspiration - the courageous people living with ALS, those individuals who have passed away and devoted family members - has not changed. We will be walking in communities across Chicagoland and well beyond for each of them."ALS Walk for Life sponsors and media partners include: ABC7 Chicago, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, 303 Premium Protectants and Cleaners, First Bank of Chicago, Alexion, Fleet Feet, National Seating and Mobility, NU Motion, Health Technology Resources, Motion Source and 101.9 THE MIX.While there is no registration fee, the Les Turner ALS Foundation encourages participants to fundraise. Individuals and teams who meet fundraising thresholds are eligible to receive a 2020 ALS Walk for Life T-shirt. To register, visitAmyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a terminal progressive disease that causes muscle weakness, difficulty speaking and swallowing and, generally, complete paralysis. While some symptoms are treatable, there is no known prevention or cure for ALS.