Chicago's Les Turner ALS Walk For Life returns to Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of walkers are at Solider Field for the Les Turner ALS Foundation's annual ALS Walk for Life.

It's the 45th anniversary of the foundation and the walk is considered to be one of the largest in Chicagoland.

The efforts from the walk allow the foundation to continue to provide the best care for those affected by the disease, answer their questions, support them and their loved ones and provide hope through scientific research.

"We have funded basic science research for over 40 years," said Andrea Pauls Backman. "People don't necessarily understand that the basic science research is the foundation of what we're seeing today with ALS therapies because all this work was done for decades we are are now seeing new therapies for ALS come to market."

Emceed by ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz, the organization's signature event features a nice, slow two-mile stroll along the lakefront and finishes off through historic Soldier Field