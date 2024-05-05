Rita Hayworth Gala to raise critical funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research

The Rita Haworth Gala on May 11 will raise funds for Alzheimer's disease research to increase care and family support services.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Alzheimer's Association's highly anticipated Rita Hayworth Gala is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at the historic Old Post Office in Chicago.

The evening will be hosted by Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, daughter of the legendary Rita Hayworth, alongside Gala Chairs Lori and Craig Stern, longtime champions of the Association's mission.

This year's gala will pay homage to Rita Hayworth's illustrious legacy and her battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The board plans to celebrate the progress made by the Alzheimer's Association and a future filled with hope.

Every year, the Alzheimer's Association recognizes and honors individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the cause.

In 2024, Susan and Jim Draddy will receive the prestigious Philanthropy Award for their contributions spanning 15 years. As Gala Chairs in 2015, they raised a staggering $1.3 million to support Alzheimer's research and awareness initiatives.

Rita Hayworth, an American actress, dancer and producer, was diagnosed in 1980 with younger-onset Alzheimer's disease. To continue her mother's legacy and envision a world without Alzheimer's, Princess Yasmin Aga Khan established the Rita Hayworth Galas.

Since inception, the galas have grown into multi-city events that have generated over $86 million for the Alzheimer's Association's care, support, and research initiatives.

"My work to end Alzheimer's began when my mother, actress Rita Hayworth, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's," said Princess Yasmin Aga Khan. "After nearly 40 years of fighting this fight, my enthusiasm to find a cure is stronger than ever. I can't wait to come back to Chicago and gather with everyone on the dance floor at the end of the night, fighting for a cause we care about and having fun while doing it. Our combined efforts will help raise awareness and make the Alzheimer Association's mission to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia a reality. I feel hopeful for the future and I know that we won't stop until no other families have to experience this devastating disease."

In addition to raising funds, the events shed light on a condition that touches the lives of over 6 million Americans and over 11 million family members and caregivers nationwide.

In Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people aged 65 and older with the disease and more than 312,000 Illinoisans providing unpaid care to a loved one with the as-yet incurable disease.

Tickets and tables for the gala are now on sale. Exclusive rates are available for individuals under 40, highlighting the organization's dedication to involving the Next Generation in carrying forward its legacy.

For more information, ticket purchases, or donations, visit alz.org/chicagogala.