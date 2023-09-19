Walk to End Alzheimer's to step off at Soldier Field on Oct. 7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cboe Global Markets will join the Alzheimer's Association Illinois as the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's premier sponsor in Chicago.

Walk to End Alzheimer's Chicago Walk will be held on October 7, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago is the event's media sponsor, and ABC7's Tanja Babich is the media ambassador.

On walk day, participants kickoff the event by honoring those affected by Alzheimer's with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony - a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.

After the Promise Garden Ceremony, participants will walk through Soldier Field concourse, then through Museum Campus and along the lake before returning to the southeast lawn outside of Soldier Field for a festival filled with live music by the School of Rock house band, massages for the champions (top fundraisers), face painting, pet photo contest, food trucks and much more!

"Cboe is deeply committed to uplifting and supporting our local communities," said Cboe Global Markets Political and Civic Affairs Senior Director Sharon Stanciel. "In recognizing the profound impact - both emotionally and physically - that Alzheimer's has on countless families, we are honored to support the important mission and work done by Alzheimer's Association Illinois to provide care, support and research for all those afflicted."

"We're closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer's," said Alzheimer's Association Walk Director Mary DeMars. "We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer's Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease. "

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. In Illinois alone, there are more than 233,000 people living with the disease and 314,000 caregivers.

Schedule of Events:

8:30 AM Opening Ceremony | 9:00 AM Walk | 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM Celebration

Location:

Soldier Field | 1410 Special Olympics Dr Chicago, IL 60605

To register and receive the latest updates for this year's Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's, visit act.alz.org/chicagowalk.

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer's Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer's. Together, we can end Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.