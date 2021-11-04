Technology

Amazon unveils Alexa-enabled air quality sensor

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon unveils Alexa-enabled air quality sensor

Amazon has unveiled an Alexa-enabled air quality sensor.

The $70 monitor alerts you to a range of harmful allergens and dust in your home. It can also pick up on the presence of carbon dioxide, and has built-in temperature and humidity controls.

If it identifies a problem, users will get an alert from Alexa.

It is available for preorder and is expected to start shipping next month.

Amazon notes the monitor is "not a substitute for a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm, and is not certified as a CO alarm or detector."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyamazonair quality
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse trial witness testimony continues
Girl, 2, killed in Harvey shooting ID'd
2 dead in dramatic shootout near upscale Cancun resorts
Chicago employees get paid time off Nov. 12 to get kids vaccinated
CPD officer charged in fatal shooting of her husband, also an officer
Charges in fatal hit and run of Aurora teen
IL reports 2,942 COVID cases, 23 deaths
Show More
Potato named Doug could be world's largest
Murder trial opens for 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
Colin Powell remembered at funeral in Washington | LIVE
DA convenes new special grand jury to investigate Trump Organization
Vigil held for boy, 13, killed while trick-or-treating in Hammond
More TOP STORIES News