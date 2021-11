Amazon unveils Alexa-enabled air quality sensor

Amazon has unveiled an Alexa-enabled air quality sensor.The $70 monitor alerts you to a range of harmful allergens and dust in your home. It can also pick up on the presence of carbon dioxide, and has built-in temperature and humidity controls.If it identifies a problem, users will get an alert from Alexa.It is available for preorder and is expected to start shipping next month.Amazon notes the monitor is "not a substitute for a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm, and is not certified as a CO alarm or detector."