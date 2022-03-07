Chicago native creates new hairstyling tool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman has created a new tool for styling hair.Connie Boatman-Tate grew up in Cabrini-Green and had an unconventional path, but ended up as an inventor."When I was growing up, I couldn't really afford to get my hair done," said Boatman-Tate. "I spent many years being a DIY stylist."Her experience struggling with one style led her to create Kwik Fingers. It is a dual-sided comb with a retractable parting tail."I had this prototype, and it worked," said Boatman-Tate.The comb is supposed to serve as a detangler, while also protecting fingers.It's available on Amazon or