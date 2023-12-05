Amazon wants to help make it easier for some students to get home for the holidays this year.

Amazon Prime student members can book $25 flights for the holidays. Here's what to know

The online retail giant is offering 3,000 of its Prime Student members domestic flights for the holiday season for just $25.

It's in partnership with Student Universe.

The discounted flights became available Tuesday morning. The deal is only available until Thursday at 6 a.m. Pacific Time.

One thousand flights will be offered each day for three days. Students must schedule their outbound flights to depart between Dec. 8 and Christmas, and their returning flights must fall between Dec. 8 and Jan. 14.

Members who miss out will be able to get a promotional code worth $25 off flights.

To join Prime Student, members have to be 18 to 24-years-old or enrolled in a two- or four-year college.