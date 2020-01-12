Health & Fitness

New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- A New Jersey mom said she got a very gross and potentially health-threatening Amazon delivery this week.

Nassly Sales said she ordered two boxes of diapers from the site's Amazon Warehouse section - where open-box and returned items are sold at a discounted rate.

She said the package arrived this week, but when she opened it, some of the diapers appeared to be soiled.

"I picked up the diapers and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep and the lights were off. At that point, I turn on the light and that's when I noticed these diapers are neatly-folded and they are soiled," Sales said.

Sales said she disinfected their nursery and wiped down her 19-month-old daughter, who was born premature, with rubbing alcohol.

The family said they have not tested the substance, but that it looks and smells like feces.

Amazon's website says the company inspects and certifies all open-box products before re-selling them.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, "we are investigating the situation and in contact with the customer to make it right."
