8-month-old boy abducted from Dolton found safe following Amber Alert

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An 8-month-old baby has been found and is in good condition following an Amber Alert issued Saturday morning.Dolton Police say the boy was sitting in a car seat in the back of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Sibley Blvd, around 7:35 a.m. when he was believed to be abducted by an unidentified man.Waters' father went inside to grab food and left his rental car running and unlocked with the boy in the back seat, when someone jumped in and took off, according to Dolton Police Chief Ernest Mobley.At the time it was unclear if the child was in danger. Police had said they hoped the person realized later the child was in the back seat.They were in a black 2021 Kia K5 with North Carolina license plate HKB6993 was last seen going north on Lincoln Avenue.It's not clear if the vehicle was recovered.The baby is now being checked out at St. Margaret Hospital, said Mobley.The incident appeared to be random.Anyone with information should call 911.