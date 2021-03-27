amber alert

8-month-old boy abducted from Dolton found safe following Amber Alert

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An 8-month-old baby has been found and is in good condition following an Amber Alert issued Saturday morning.

Dolton Police say the boy was sitting in a car seat in the back of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Sibley Blvd, around 7:35 a.m. when he was believed to be abducted by an unidentified man.

Waters' father went inside to grab food and left his rental car running and unlocked with the boy in the back seat, when someone jumped in and took off, according to Dolton Police Chief Ernest Mobley.

At the time it was unclear if the child was in danger. Police had said they hoped the person realized later the child was in the back seat.

They were in a black 2021 Kia K5 with North Carolina license plate HKB6993 was last seen going north on Lincoln Avenue.

It's not clear if the vehicle was recovered.

The baby is now being checked out at St. Margaret Hospital, said Mobley.

RELATED: Family traumatized after thief steals car with kids in backseat from South Side gas station

The incident appeared to be random.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doltonnorth carolinachild abductionamber alertbabykidnappingabduction
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Kids found safe after dad's car stolen during DoorDash delivery
Horror icon named suspect in 'test malfunction' Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after girl found safe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 hurt in River Grove party bus shooting: police
Video shows Home Depot shooting that left security guard in coma
IN nurse allegedly removed COVID-19 patient's oxygen
18-year-old Chicago high school student dies from COVID complications
Butter & Vine offers free meals for seniors
Man on probation for Red Line attack charged in Lakeview sex assault: CPD
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
Show More
Hot mic catches pilot's expletive-filled rant against San Francisco
New attempts planned to free huge ship stuck in Suez Canal
Illinois expands vaccination effort as COVID cases rise
FL governor threatens lawsuit if CDC does not allow US cruises this summer
Chicago Weather: Showers Saturday, with storms late
More TOP STORIES News