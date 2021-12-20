stolen car

Dolton Amber Alert canceled after girl, 1, inside stolen SUV found safe

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after a missing one-year-old girl that was inside a stolen SUV in Dolton was found safe Sunday night, police said.

Dolton police said a 2015 BMW SUV was stolen from the Food-4-Less gas station in the 1000-block of East Sibley Boulevard in Dolton at about 8:19 p.m.

The one-year-old girl was in the backseat when that suspect jumped into the SUV and took off.

The driver then headed westbound on Sibley Boulevard towards Harvey. Dolton police quickly requested an Amber Alert, The vehicle was spotted in South Holland.

"Thanks to the surrounding officers in South Holland, Harvey, Phoenix and Dolton," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes. "Detectives have been working the street diligently as we went through alleys trying to locate this car. This car has been found."

Police said child was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, then released to her parents.

Now the investigation begins into who took that vehicle. No one is in custody, police said.

