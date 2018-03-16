Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Pa. girl, Amy Yu

EMBED </>More Videos

Amber Alert issued in Mexico for Amy Yu: Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on March 16, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA --
Mexican authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Allentown, Pa. teen and a 45-year-old man who signed her out of school, saying the pair is believed to be traveling through the country.

The alert posted to Twitter Thursday night says police believe 16-year-old Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly are in Mexico, and Amy may be in danger.


The two went missing Feb. 9, shortly after authorities were notified the pair may have been involved in a romantic relationship. Amy's family previously said the two met at church years ago, and Amy is friends with one of Esterly's daughters.

School records show Esterly signed Amy out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9. Police say Amy had changed school documents to list him as her stepfather.

In a criminal complaint filed with Allentown Police, Esterly's wife said he withdrew $4,000 from her bank account and that his car and personal documents were gone.



Yu is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 90 pounds, while Esterly is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 185 pounds, according to police.

Authorities believe they may be driving a 1999 red, two-door Honda Accord with the Pennsylvania plate KLT 0529.

Anyone who sees either of them is asked to call 911, local police or the Allentown Police at 610-437-7751.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertpa. newsmissing girlabc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Allentown police: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News