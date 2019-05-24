American Airlines Flight 191: Loved ones remember victims 40 years after America's deadliest plane crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5314653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ivelisse Rios-Lopez shares how she lost her aunt, uncle, and cousins on Flight 191 when she was 14 years old.

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- Thirty-one seconds after Los Angeles-bound American Airlines Flight 191 took off from O'Hare, it crashed, killing all 273 people on board.It's been 40 years since Melody Smith, Kim Jockl and Jim Borchers lost their parents, Jim and Corrine Borchers."My dad, being in World War II, had always wanted to go to Hawaii, so they decided this was their way, way overdue honeymoon," Kim Jockl said.After confirming the horrible news through a travel agency, it was the oldest, Melody, who told her younger sister and brother."There are thousands of flights every day, it can't be them. Eventually I got the call from Melody," Jim Borchers said."I really didn't believe they had it all wrong and people probably hadn't died, maybe people were injured," Jockl said.Reality set in and for years after the crash, the Borchers children grieved on their own. Back then, there were no memorials or support groups connecting families of victims. American Airlines never even released a list of the 273 names."You knew there were a lot of people who knew what you were going through, but there was no way to connect with them," Jockl said.For the disaster's 25th anniversary, Jockl and Smith made it their mission to connect by using some old school research to find families."By the time of the 25th, we had found and made contact with about 25 families and only 15 showed up," Jockl said.The families returned to the crash site for the first time. While it was a moving experience, it wasn't enough.A few years later, some 6th graders from Chicago's Decatur Classical School, where Kim was a vice principal, chose the crash as a civics project. From that project came the idea for a memorial, which became reality in 2011.Tucked away in Des Plaines Lake Park, bricks bear the names of all the victims who died together in America's deadliest airline disaster."This is peaceful, it is beyond expectations of what those 6th graders did," Smith said.