Longtime teacher, coach at Bloom Trail High School accused of grooming, sexually assaulting student

STEGER, Ill. (WLS) -- A longtime teacher and coach at Bloom Trail High School in Steger is being accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a student in the early 2000s.

"It really started my sophomore year," the student said.

She has chosen to remain a "Jane Doe" as she filed a civil lawsuit against the teacher, the school and District 206.

We're not naming the teacher because they have not been charged.

Speaking exclusively to ABC7, the alleged victim says the relationship began to escalate her junior year.

"He took interest in my life and my family, my hobbies, it just seemed like he cared," she said.

She said the teacher was her first sexual experience. The alleged abuse took place off and on campus throughout her years in high school.

At the time, the former Bloom Trail High School student was too scared to speak up.

"It was very clear to me that if I spoke up, his life would be over. He would go to jail. Like he would lose everything. So I was scared," she said.

In addition, she said the teacher convinced her she was a willing participant and not a victim. She said their relationship was common knowledge throughout the school.

"We believe, various people, various adults staff members within the school, who knew that there was something inappropriate going on throughout those years and never, never put a stop to it," said her attorney Matt Passen.

Passen hopes the lawsuit will finally put a stop to it. He has already heard from a number of others telling similar stories about the teacher, who is also a coach.

While the school cannot discuss legal and personnel matters, in a letter to parents Bloom Trail Principal Glynis Keene said, "What we can share is that the safety of our students is our number one priority and the listed staff member has been placed administrative leave while the District conducts a thorough investigation."

Jane Doe hopes her lawsuit will encourage other victims to speak out.

"They shouldn't feel shame, the only people who should feel shame are the adults," she said.

The victim has also reported the alleged abuse to the police. She said it took her years to come forward after therapy made her realize she was a victim.